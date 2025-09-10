Brad Pitt’s F1 is reaching the last stretch of its big-screen journey. After nearly three months in theatres, the film is now running in fewer than 400 locations across North America. The movie does not appear likely to add much to its already strong global earnings, and the slowdown is clear. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind Tom Cruise’s billion-dollar Top Gun: Maverick, F1 began with huge momentum, but its final weeks are showing sharp declines, similar to James Gunn’s Superman, which is also losing steam despite still playing in over 1,000 theatres.

F1 Box Office Crosses $620 Million Worldwide

The racing drama has already collected more than $620 million worldwide. Most of this haul came from international audiences, who embraced the film far more warmly than domestic viewers. The target of $625 million now looks out of reach, and the weekly earnings suggest that goal may not be achievable at all. Besides, competition from several new Hollywood releases has left F1 struggling to attract moviegoers, and the once packed theatres are now nearly empty.

F1: The Movie Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America – $189m

International – $431.3m

Worldwide – $620.3m

F1’s Weekend Earnings Drop Below One Million

Last weekend proved to be the film’s weakest since release, marking the first time its earnings dipped below $1 million in a single weekend. The drop was steep, at around 61% compared to the previous frame. Across three days, the film gathered less than $0.5 million, a striking fall from the earlier weekend total of about $1.1 million. On Friday, the numbers showed a surprising jump of over 100%, reaching around $118,000, followed by Saturday with roughly $220,000, showing another sharp rise. Sunday’s earnings, however, slipped to around $114,000, which highlighted the unstable pattern of audience turnout.

Domestic Struggles Continue for Brad Pitt’s F1

These numbers, though disappointing, were not unexpected. The film had already struggled domestically, with its last million-dollar single-day figure coming nearly a month ago, on August 17. This week’s Monday dropped to only $34,000, its lowest daily earnings since opening. The lack of consistent domestic traction has been clear, while international viewers carried the film for much of its run. With F1 already pulled from theatres in many countries, its worldwide momentum is naturally slowing down as well.

F1 Outgrosses Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk

Still, the movie has achieved milestones worth noting. Despite the dip, F1 has outgrossed Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic Dunkirk in the domestic market. Internationally and worldwide, the film had already surpassed Dunkirk long ago. That comparison alone marks a significant achievement, showing how far Brad Pitt’s project managed to go.

Dunkirk Box Office Summary

North America – $188m

International – $338m

Worldwide – $526m

Critical and Commercial Success for F1

What adds to F1’s legacy is the balance of critical and commercial success. Reviews have praised the high-octane drama, and audiences worldwide turned it into Brad Pitt’s most successful film to date. It also stands as the biggest release from Apple Studios, giving the company a new benchmark in the film industry. The combination of a strong overseas reception and a steady domestic push, even if smaller, has secured F1’s place as a global hit.

Meanwhile, talk has already started around the possibility of a sequel. While nothing has been confirmed, the film’s box office journey and reception make the idea more believable. For Pitt, Kosinski, and Apple, F1 represents not only financial triumph but also proof of their ability to create a large-scale spectacle that audiences remember. Even though the final numbers are slowing down, the film has already crossed the finish line with remarkable achievements.

