Joseph Kosinski is a renowned filmmaker who is trending because of his current film, F1, starring Brad Pitt. He has given a handful of movies in his career, which are all quite memorable. From Top Gun: Maverick to Oblivion, his films are visually striking, making them stand out. As his movie enjoys a strong box office run, we rank the director’s highest-grossing films. Scroll below for deets.

After graduating in 1999, Kosinski began teaching at Columbia, where he co-founded the design firm KDLAB with his classmate Dean Di Simone. He created digital short films and transitioned into directing commercials during this time. After relocating to Los Angeles and meeting David Fincher, he signed with Anonymous Content. He is often noted for his architectural precision in visual design and a balance of technical innovation with character-driven stories.

Joseph Kosinski’s notable works

Joseph Kosinski has directed fewer than ten films in his career. To date, Top Gun: Maverick was the most notable work in Kosinski’s career until F1: The Movie was released. Besides the films’ visuals, the choice of music also attracts attention. The biggest commercial success, Top Gun: Maverick, won the Oscar for Best Sound. Kosinski made his feature debut with Tron: Legacy (2010), a sequel to the 1982 cult classic. The film was praised for its groundbreaking visual effects, innovative use of 3D, and electronic score by Daft Punk.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, Joseph Kosinski’s films have been ranked according to their global collections:

Top Gun: Maverick — $1.49 billion

F1 — $595.35 million*

Tron: Legacy — $400.07 million

Oblivion — $286.16 million

Only the Brave — $26.35 million

[*- Still running at the cinemas]

F1 emerges as the second-highest-grossing film in the filmmaker’s career, and it is expected to stay that way because overtaking Top Gun: Maverick is impossible. Joseph Kosinski-helmed F1 is on track to surpass the worldwide haul of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. It emerged as the highest-grossing sports film ever at the worldwide box office. Witnessing the craze, Brad Pitt‘s sports drama returned to the IMAX screens and is now tracking to earn $600 million worldwide. The film has raked in $183.85 million at the domestic box office and is still counting. F1 was released on June 27.

(Credit- Box Office Mojo)

