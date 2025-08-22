Following its theatrical release on August 1, 2025, Liam Neeson’s action-comedy The Naked Gun turned out to be a pleasant surprise for fans, earning rave reviews from both critics and moviegoers alike. The film currently holds an 88% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT) and a solid 7/10 IMDb (Source: IMDb) user rating, while grossing $76.6 million worldwide at the box office.

Despite competition from Zach Cregger’s Weapons and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, The Naked Gun has managed to surpass the lifetime earnings of several notable titles, including Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (2021), Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown (1997), Liam Neeson’s action thriller Run All Night (2015), and Danny Boyle’s cult classic Trainspotting (1999).

The Naked Gun Just Outgrossed a Daniel Day-Lewis Classic

Recently, The Naked Gun achieved another milestone by surpassing Daniel Day-Lewis’ 91%-rated (Source: RT) period drama There Will Be Blood (2007) at the global box office. Here’s how the two films stack up, according to the latest data from Box Office Mojo:

The Naked Gun – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $44.1 million

International: $32.5 million

Worldwide: $76.6 million

There Will Be Blood – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $40.2 million

International: $36 million

Worldwide: $76.2 million

As the numbers show, The Naked Gun has already outgrossed There Will Be Blood by about $400k at the worldwide box office. However, with its theatrical run now entering the late stages, it remains to be seen how much further the Liam Neeson starrer can climb from here.

The Naked Gun Surpasses Several 2025 Titles

Here are some of the notable films that The Naked Gun has already outgrossed at the global box office:

Materialists – $70.4 million (Box Office Mojo) The Monkey – $68.9 million (Box Office Mojo) I Know What You Did Last Summer – $63.9 million (Box Office Mojo) Until Dawn – $54 million (Box Office Mojo) Black Bag – $43.5 million (Box Office Mojo) M3GAN 2.0 – $39.1 million (Box Office Mojo) Novocaine – $34.5 million (Box Office Mojo)

More About The Naked Gun

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film stars Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character. Now leading the Police Squad, Drebin Jr. finds himself on a mission to save the world. He’s approached by Beth Davenport (played by Pamela Anderson), whose tech-engineer brother mysteriously died in an electric vehicle crash. Determined to uncover the truth, Drebin Jr. dives into the case, leading to a series of chaotic and hilarious events.

The Naked Gun – Official Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

