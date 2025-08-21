DC Studios’ Superman is on the verge of beating Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, and it is a huge thing for comic book movies. Since this is a launch film and MI 8 is a franchise movie starring Hollywood star Tom Cruise in the leading role, the DC movie will also achieve an interesting feat after surpassing the global haul of MI 8. Scroll below for the box office deets.

Mission: Impossible 8 is the fifth-highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year, and it will be ending its worldwide run, staying inches away from the $600 million milestone. The DC film has already earned over 73.4% more than Mission: Impossible 8’s domestic total. If only Gunn’s movie had stronger legs overseas as it has in North America, then it would have beaten MI 8 long ago.

Superman’s box office collection worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Superman collected $125.02 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. After forty days of running at the theaters, the film’s domestic total has hit the $342.35 million cume. In the overseas markets, it has raked in $255.00 million so far, and allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection has reached $597.35 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $342.3 million

International – $255.0 million

Worldwide – $597.3 million

Less than $1 million away from surpassing MI 8 & becoming 2025’s 5th highest-grossing Hollywood movie!

James Gunn-directed Superman is less than $1 million away from beating Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s global haul. Tom Cruise‘s film has bowed out of the domestic theaters but is still running in some foreign markets. It was released in May and has collected $597.56 million to date. Mission: Impossible 8 is the 5th highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year and will soon lose that rank to Superman. Superman and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning are available for rent and purchase on digital platforms.

Superman is on track to hit the $600 million milestone!

Superman is on track to cross the $600 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It sets an impressive example for the new DCU launch, as James Gunn has an elaborate plan for the Superman franchise. James Gunn-helmed Superman was released in the theaters on July 11.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses This Disney Flop’s $200 Million+ Global Haul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News