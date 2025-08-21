The Japanese anime movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle made history by crossing the $200 million milestone worldwide a few days back. It also placed among the top 10 highest-grossing anime films ever and surpassed Ponyo’s lifetime collection. The film is destined for great milestones, and it has also crossed the global haul of this Disney live-action movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Anime has been gaining popularity worldwide, and people are diving deep into it. Demon Slayer is undoubtedly one of the most popular anime shows currently, and people wait eagerly for every season and movie. Meanwhile, Disney is also a giant production house that has given us tons of memorable animated movies, including The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns at the worldwide box office

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the 10th anime film in history to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide. The Japanese blockbuster collected $34.8 million internationally on its second weekend in seven markets outside Japan. In Japan, it collected a strong $11.8 million on its fifth three-day weekend, bringing the cumulative total to $175 million. Allied to the overseas cume, the worldwide gross of the movie has hit $209.8 million.

It is reportedly one of the top 10 highest-grossing anime films ever. Infinity Castle surpassed Ponyo’s worldwide haul to become the ninth highest-grossing anime movie ever. For the record, Ponyo collected $206.5 million in its lifetime.

Surpasses the worldwide haul of Disney’s Snow White

Disney’s Snow White was released earlier this year and is a box office dud. Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler‘s film collected $205.67 million worldwide. The live-action movie failed even to recover its mammoth budget at the global box office. The latest Demon Slayer movie has surpassed the global haul of Snow White even before the wider release. This is a remarkable feat for the film by Haruo Sotozaki, as it establishes the popularity of this film worldwide.

More about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns

In Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns, the Corps are trapped in Muzan’s shifting fortress and forced into fierce battles. Tanjiro and Giyu face Akaza, Zenitsu unlocks a new Thunder Breathing form against Kaigaku, and Shinobu makes a tragic stand against Doma.

After releasing in the Philippines on August 20, Infinity Castle will arrive in South Korea on August 22. From there, the film will begin its major global rollout in September.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

