The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is tiptoeing towards a major global milestone and a chance to beat Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The movie is inches away from surpassing the Oscar-winning movie worldwide, and it will be another significant achievement. The animated sequel has recently surpassed The Jungle Book worldwide. Keep scrolling for deets.

The Super Mario movie is the sequel to The Super Mario Bros Movie and has been performing weaker in comparison. It is the year’s biggest hit domestically and worldwide. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have directed the film. According to reports, a third film is being considered following this installment’s blockbuster run.

How much has the film collected at the worldwide box office?

The Nintendo sequel collected $352k at the domestic box office on this Thursday. It still has a stronghold at the domestic box office, dropping 16.9% from last Thursday, and is running across 2,793 theaters. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has reached the $420.5 million cume at the North American box office. Internationally, the film has collected $550.02 million, bringing the domestic cume to $970.5 million. It will soon hit the $1 billion milestone globally.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $420.5 million

International – $550.0 million

Worldwide – $970.5 million

Set to surpass Oppenheimer worldwide

According to the box office database, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is inches away from surpassing the global haul of Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer was directed by Christopher Nolan, and it received 7 Oscars. The movie collected $975.8 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The Nintendo sequel is around $5 million away from surpassing the Oscar-winning hit as it continues its glorious run.

More about the movie

This weekend is crucial for the video game adaptation. It could beat Despicable Me 2 & 4 and The Lion King as well during this weekend. If it hits $1 billion worldwide, the animated sequel could beat Jurassic World: Dominion, too. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

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