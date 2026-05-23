Obsession is currently the talk of the town for its strong box-office performance. The movie is expected to gross $100 million worldwide. The horror-romance-thriller is performing better than The Sheep Detectives in North America, which has an ensemble cast led by Hugh Jackman. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned in 7 days at the domestic box office?

According to a report, Focus’ R-rated romance-horror rules the domestic box office rankings. The movie is playing in only 2615 theaters across North America, and it keeps rising at the box office. The Curry Barker film collected $3.4 million on its first Thursday, going up by 5.1% from Wednesday. Its first Thursday gross is more than Iron Lung’s $1.4 million and Send Help’s $1.3 million. In just 7 days, the film has collected $30.4 million at the domestic box office. It is expected to earn more on its second weekend than on its opening weekend.

Set to surpass The Sheep Detectives at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Obsession is on track to surpass the domestic haul of The Sheep Detectives. For the unversed, The Sheep Detectives features an ensemble cast comprising Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson, with the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, and Brett Goldstein.

The Sheep Detectives was made on a budget of $75 million, and its running domestic total is $34.5 million. The film is still running in the cinemas. Meanwhile, Obsession was made on a budget of $0.75– $1 million and is less than $5 million away from overtaking The Sheep Detectives domestically. Surpassing The Sheep Detectives reinforces the idea that a well-marketed horror film can sometimes be more financially valuable than mid-budget releases like this Hugh Jackman starrer.

More about Obsession

The Curry Barker movie is expected to gross $100 million worldwide. It reportedly would be the first film below $1 million to cross such a major global milestone. The horror romance has collected $7.6 million overseas, bringing the worldwide total to $38.04 million. Obsession was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $30.4 million

International – $7.6 million

Worldwide – $38.0 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Top 5 John Krasinski Movies Ranked by IMDb – From A Quiet Place To Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News