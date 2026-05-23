The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Jack reaching out to Gwen. On the other hand, Gabi confessed to Phillip that she was the one who told the DiMeras about the forged letter. Meanwhile, Xander surprised Sarah. Up next, Stephanie checked in on Alex while Kayla and Steve reminisced.

From nostalgia and bonding to revenge and surprises, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives, May 25–29: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 25, 2026

The first episode of the week features Philip opening up to Brady. Is this about Gabi? Amy is crushed by what’s recovered from the river. Jennifer and Jack have a heart-to-heart about their children. JJ returns home. Up next, Gabi and Gwen commiserate. Sarah tries to change Xander’s mind.

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Jennifer proposes a truce to Cat. But will the latter agree or reject it? EJ updates Johnny on Tony’s plan. How will he react to the same? Chanel gets her biopsy results. What will it turn out? When Xander and Sarah acknowledge hard truths, is this regarding Victoria? Alex and Joy bond.

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Theo comforts Paulina. Has Abe made his decision? Marlena hypnotizes EJ. But why exactly? Gabi confides in Ari. Is this about Phillip? Tate urges Holly to do the right thing. But what will she do? Amy plans for revenge. She wants nothing more than to avenge the death of her daughter, Sophia.

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Johnny and Chanel share a hopeful moment. Is this about her health? On the other hand, Lexie demands answers from EJ. Does she want to know why he brought her back to life? Abe admits the truth to Theo. Is this about Lexie? Javi, on his way to meet his new boyfriend Gus, runs into Leo.

Friday, May 29, 2026

The final episode of the week sees family and friends supporting Marlena on the anniversary of John’s passing. Belle and Brady make a discovery. What is this about? Holly shares her emotional struggles with Sarah. Is she about to get advice? Eli comforts Lani while Foster asks Julie out for dinner.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (May 22, 2026): Kayla & Steve Reminisce, Jack Reaches Out To Gwen While Xander Surprises Sarah

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