The previous episode of General Hospital saw Alexis wanting answers from her grandson, Danny. Ethan paid a visit to Tracy while Dante summoned Cassius for a tense conversation. On the other hand, Britt had a new reason to worry for Cullum and Rocco. Lastly, Lulu prepared to make her move.

The drama, the danger, the confrontations, the worry, the planning, and the chaos are about to escalate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 22, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 22, 2026

The final episode of the week features Sonny and Ric comparing notes. The brothers may have had to iron out a few trust issues recently, but they are back on track. And when they sit down to compare what they know, is this going to get them some intel? What will they suggest to each other?

Meanwhile, Willow delivers good news. Is this in regard to Drew and Sidwell? Or is this about Nina and Brennan? Could she be about to share the news with Laura? On the other hand, Britt shares intel. The danger just got more intense for Rocco, and Britt just found out how rough things are.

Danny shared exactly what he heard at Wyndemere, and this has made Britt even more determined. Is she about to share the same with Rocco so that he knows exactly what kind of trouble he may be in? Is this her way of trying to convince Rocco to leave town for his own safety and protection?

Elsewhere, Laura’s reaction surprises Lulu. The latter has been an anxious mess as she tries to figure out what to do next. She already has her bags packed and has fake passports that she is willing to use to fly Rocco out with her. She shared the same with Ethan and is now confiding in Laura.

Is Lulu going to tell her mother about her plans? And is that why she is left surprised by Laura’s reaction? Is the latter going to be supportive of this plan or be averse to it? When Cassius makes a plea, is this somehow related to Dante? Or is this about Rocco and Lulu? Or maybe Josslyn?

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (May 21, 2026): Dante Summons Cassius, Alexis Wants Answers While Lulu Prepares To Make Her Move

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