There was a time when Bollywood taught us that love could conquer everything. Angry parents? Love wins. Career conflicts? Love wins. Misunderstandings? Love wins. Distance? Love wins. Basically, if Shah Rukh Khan stretched his arms wide enough, every problem in the universe disappeared. Then Gen-Z grew up. Suddenly, relationships became more complicated than grand gestures and train sequences. Emotional availability became attractive. Therapy became normal. Boundaries became important. And “I love you” stopped being the solution to every problem. And for all these reasons, Vivek Soni‘s Chand Mera Dil looks refreshing and real!

At its core, Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s romance isn’t really about finding love. It’s about learning how to sustain it. The film repeatedly reminds us that love is not the destination. Emotional maturity is. And honestly, every Gen-Z situationship survivor should probably take notes.

Helmed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil honestly sets up the issues of modern relationships with logic and a practical approach! It gives us the perspective where no one seems right, and no one seems wrong. Both parties look equally devastated and equally vulnerable! So here are three dos and don’ts the film offers you, which make your step-by-step guide towards a mature relationship!

Initially, you might be brooding, Pyaar pe mujhko aitbaar nahi, as the hero, Lakshya, broods, but eventually, you will sing Mainu Ishq Nibhavan De, when you understand that love is not about fairy tales, it is about crossing the rough roads together.

Check Out The Don’ts In The Relationship That The Film Hints At!

DON’T: Believe That Love Conquers All

Let’s start with Bollywood’s biggest lie. No, love does not conquer all. One of the strongest lessons from Chand Mera Dil is that affection alone cannot carry a relationship. You can deeply love someone and still fail at being a good partner. You can be a very good boyfriend but a terrible husband, a very good girlfriend but a terrible wife! The truth hurts, but it is necessary!

Modern relationships don’t collapse because people stop loving each other. They collapse because people stop understanding and respecting each other. The film understands that distinction beautifully.

DON’T: Get Carried Away By The Feeling

Love is exciting. Butterflies are exciting. Late-night conversations are exciting. And intimacy is exciting. But everything should be done with proper care, and you should know when not to overindulge! One of the biggest mistakes people make is confusing intensity with compatibility.

Just because someone makes your heart race doesn’t automatically mean they belong in your future.

DON’T: Lose Yourself To Love

This might be the film’s most important lesson. Somewhere between romantic playlists, endless texting, and making someone your entire world, many people accidentally stop being themselves. And that is dangerous. A healthy relationship should add to your identity, not replace it. Your ambitions matter. Be it a woman or a man! The moment your happiness becomes entirely dependent on another person, the relationship starts carrying a burden!

While the film tells you what not to do, you must also take away what to do. Lessons that were not taught, but are your grand takeaways from Chand Mera Dil.

DO: Take Time To Calm Down

Social media has convinced an entire generation that immediate reactions are signs of honesty. They aren’t. Sometimes they are just signs of poor emotional strength. Maintain balance! One of the most mature themes in the film is the importance of slowing down before responding! Not every disagreement needs an instant decision! Anger passes. Ego fades. But impulsive actions often stay forever.

DO: Give Each Other Space, But Never Stop Communicating

This is where many modern relationships struggle. People confuse space with silence. They confuse independence with emotional distance. And they confuse freedom with avoidance. The beauty of Chand Mera Dil lies in how it explores this balance. Lakshya and Ananya maintain that aspect beautifully!

DO: Look For The Right Reasons To Be With Someone

Now this may be a tiny spoiler, but in Chand Mera Dil, Lakshya‘s Aarav woos Ananya’s Chandni by only twinning! Imagine! Flattery is the biggest deception! Perhaps the most underrated lesson of the film. Don’t be with someone because they are surrounding you in the same clothes! Similarly, don’t decide to get married just because you think you cannot live without that person! Trust me, everyone can live without everyone! Choose companionship, only when you find the complex answers in simplicity!

For a generation navigating dating apps, situationships, breadcrumbing, ghosting, mixed signals, and emotional burnout, Chand Mera Dil offers something surprisingly rare – clarity. So, choose this clarity! The film does not teach, but you will definitely take away a lot personally!

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Must Read: Chand Mera Dil Movie Review: Lakshya & Ananya Panday Bring A Gen-Z Manual – How Not To Be Childish In Love & How To Be Mature In Relationships!

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