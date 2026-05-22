Rajkummar Rao’s highly anticipated theatrical movie Raftaar, an Amazon MGM Studios Original, races full-throttle towards a special theatrical premiere, promising full entertainment during the extended Dussehra weekend.

Raftaar Official Announcement

In a post shared by Rajkummar Rao, he says, “They say building a dream takes time, but living it takes even more hustle! RAFTAAR is not just a film, it’s our first step into the theatrical world, a labor of belief, grit, and countless dreams. When something is this personal and special, it deserves the time to grow into something truly memorable.

That’s why we are now arriving, in cinemas, on 16 October for the extended Dussehra weekend. When you see RAFTAAR, you won’t just watch a film, you’ll recognize the hustle, the ambition, the fear, and the hope that drive every dream. Thank you for being our strength. We’re almost there.

हमारे सपनों की रफ़्तार full on hai और hustle भी। Catch you on 16th October in theaters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Raftaar Plot & Storyline

Set in the cut-throat world of India’s booming ed-tech industry, Raftaar races through the meteoric rise of a start-up and a fiery relationship at its core—a determined man and an ambitious woman chasing success at any cost. Audiences will be pulled into a gripping story where the lines between right and wrong blur in the pursuit of big dreams and even bigger hustles. This captivating drama explores how greed, power, and money can come at the cost of love, honesty, and relationships.

Raftaar Cast & Crew

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film, Raftaar has been executive produced by Tarun Bali, with story and screenplay by Rohan Narula. PVR INOX Pictures is the official distributor of the film.

The movie marks the beginning of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s entrepreneurial journey as producers. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles, the movie features a talented ensemble with Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Get ready to experience Raftaar on October 16, 2026, on a big screen near you!

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