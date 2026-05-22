Suriya’s Karuppu is unstoppable at the box office. It has already crossed the 190 crore mark and is all set to hit a double century at the worldwide box office today. Indian cinema is also set to find its seventh 200 crore grosser of 2026. Scroll below for the latest day 7 update!

How much has Karuppu earned worldwide in its opening week?

RJ Balaji’s directorial arrived in a clash with Dhanush’s Kara but dominated the ticket windows, right from the word go. In 7 days, Karuppu has accumulated 191.34 crore gross worldwide. The fantasy action drama has collected 113.85 crore net in India, which is approximately 191.34 crore in gross total. The remaining 57 crore gross comes from the overseas circuits.

Suriya has already delivered his highest-grossing film worldwide. In fact, it is his first film to cross the 190 crore mark globally, as his last highest-grossing film, Singam 2, concluded its global lifetime at 122.8 crore gross. Fans are super excited as their favorite Tamil star will officially debut in the 200 crore club today.

Will become the 7th Indian film of 2026 in the 200 crore club worldwide!

Indian cinema has witnessed multiple big releases in 2026 across different languages. However, only 6 films have crossed the 200 crore mark so far in 5 months. Karuppu is all set to join the elite club, alongside Dhurandhar 2, The Raja Saab, and Vaazha 2, among others. It needs only 8.66 crore more in the kitty, which will be accumulated like a cakewalk.

Check out the Indian films that have entered the 200 crore club worldwide so far in 2026:

Dhurandhar 2: 1837.26 crore Border 2: 485.3 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 303.76 Bhooth Bangla: 279.04 crore Vaazha 2: 238.46 crore The Raja Saab: 206.57 crore

Karuppu Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 7

India net: 113.85 crore

India gross: 134.34 crore

Overseas gross: 57 crore

Worldwide gross: 191.34 crore

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