Tamil heist action thriller Kara is heading for an unfortunate fate at the box office. Dhanush starrer opened to mixed reviews, and crashed during its opening weekend. It is inches away from becoming the 4th highest Kollywood grosser of 2026, but can it achieve the feat? Scroll below for the day 20 report!

How much has Kara earned in India?

The word-of-mouth was already lukewarm and competition from Suriya’s Karuppu has further made the journey challenging. According to Sacnilk, Kara collected only 9 lakh on day 20. Despite the discounted Tuesday, it barely witnessed any growth in box office collection.

The cumulative total in India has reached 37.42 crore net, which is about 44.16 crore in gross earnings. It has already achieved its saturation in the Telugu belt. Even the Tamil version has dropped below 10 lakh, so there’s barely any hope left. Against a budget of 100 crore, only 37% of the investments have been recovered. Vignesh Raja’s directorial is a flop!

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 30.26 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 6.54 crore

Day 16: 16 lakh

Day 17: 14 lakh

Day 18: 17 lakh

Day 19: 7 lakh

Day 20: 9 lakh

Total: 37.43 crore

Can Kara beat LIK: Love Insurance Kompany?

Its one last target would be to beat Pradeep Ranganathan‘s LIK and become the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Around 5.39 crore more are needed in the kitty, which would be challenging considering the daily collection have dropped below 10 lakh. Dhanush’s film will likely conclude as the 5th highest Kollywood grosser of the year.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossers of Tamil cinema in 2026 ( India net collection):

Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 42.82 crore Kara: 37.43 crore (20 days) With Love: 30.72 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore Mankatha re-release: 12.33 crore Vaa Vaathiyaar: 8.59 crore Happy Raj: 6.54 crore

Kara Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 37.43 crore

Budget recovery: 37.43%

India gross: 44.16 crore

Overseas gross: 10.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 54.66 crore

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