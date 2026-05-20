Historical action drama Raja Shivaji is now the highest-grossing Marathi film in history. It is now chasing the 125 crore mark at the worldwide box office, setting new records. But before that, it will beat Housefull and become Riteish Deshmukh’s 8th highest-grossing film globally. Scroll below for the day 19 update!

How much has Raja Shivaji earned in India?

Despite multiple new competitors in the Hindi belt, Abhishek Bachchan co-starrer is maintaining a healthy hold. According to estimates, Raja Shivaji earned 1.35 crore net on day 19, across all languages. It witnessed a slight jump on the discounted Tuesday.

The total box office collection in India stands at 95.7 crore net after 19 days. In the next two to three days, Raja Shivaji will enter the 100 crore club, clocking the first ever century for Marathi cinema. Including taxes, the gross total has reached 112.92 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Day 15: 1.7 crore

Day 16: 2.9 crore

Day 17: 3.8 crore

Day 18: 1.25 crore

Day 19: 1.35 crore

Total: 95.7 crore

Raja Shivaji Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the overseas box office, Raja Shivaji has collected 4.90 crore gross. With that, its worldwide total surges to 117.82 crore gross. The historical action drama is now only 5.78 crore away from beating the global lifetime of Housefull (2010) and emerging as Riteish Deshmukh’s 8th highest-grosser of all time.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossing films worldwide (gross earnings) below:

Housefull 4: 280.27 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore Total Dhamaal: 228.27 crore Housefull 3: 194.48 crore Housefull 2: 179.2 crore Ek Villain: 169.92 crore Grand Masti: 147.9 crore Housefull: 123.6 crore Raja Shivaji: 117.82 crore (19 days) Humshakals: 105.28 crore

Raja Shivaji Worldwide Box Office Day 19 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 95.7 crore

ROI: 20.7 crore

ROI%: 27.6%

India gross: 112.92 crore

Overseas gross: 4.90 crore

Worldwide gross: 117.82 crore

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