The Devil Wears Prada 2 crossed the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office in its third three-day weekend! The film is now beating several notable Hollywood hits at the worldwide box office. It almost surpassed the global box-office total of a Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible movie. The film is also expected to cross a notable milestone at the domestic box office soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the worldwide box office

The weekend actuals for the fashion sequel came in slightly lower than initially reported; nevertheless, they are still incredible. The comedy drama collected a solid $17.8 million on its 3rd three-day weekend at the domestic box office, with a 57.1% decline from its last Mother’s Day-boosted weekend, despite losing 370 theaters on Friday. It has hit $175.7 million in North America after three weekends and will cross the $200 million milestone next weekend.

Edges closer to the $550 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has crossed the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The movie collected a massive $50.2 million in its third three-day weekend at the overseas box office, down 35% from last weekend. The film hit $369.9 million in cume across 53 markets in three weekends. Allied to the $175.7 million domestic cume, the worldwide cume has reached $545.6 million. It is on track to cross the $600 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $175.7 million

International – $369.9 million

Worldwide – $545.6 million

The Devil Wears Prada is inches away from beating Mission: Impossible II worldwide

According to the last box office update, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is inches away from surpassing one of the most popular franchise movies. Mission: Impossible II is the second film in the Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible franchise. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is less than $2 million away from surpassing the global haul of Mission: Impossible II. The Anne Hathaway starrer has already beaten Mission: Impossible and Mission: Impossible III worldwide.

How does The Devil Wears Prada 2 stack up against the popular Mission: Impossible franchise

Mission: Impossible – Fallout — $824.17 million Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation — $710.9 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol — $694.7 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning — $598.7 million Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One — $571.12 million Mission: Impossible II — $546.38 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $545.8 million Mission: Impossible — $457.7 million Mission: Impossible III — $398.5 million

Since the comedy drama is tracking to earn between $680 million and $710 million worldwide, it could beat the second-highest-grossing Mission: Impossible movie. Since it is one of the biggest and oldest Hollywood franchises, beating its movies is a significant achievement. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

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