Guy Ritchie is widely regarded as one of the most distinctive and stylish filmmakers working today. From early cult classics like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver to globally popular titles like Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin, his films have entertained cinephiles across generations.

Although some of his recent films, like The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, The Covenant, and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, haven’t performed well at the box office, he’s too talented as a filmmaker to underestimate his ability to pull audiences to theaters.

His latest directorial effort, the action-thriller In the Grey, starring Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead roles, also earned just $3 million in its opening weekend in North America, according to Box Office Mojo. Now, let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing films directed by Guy Ritchie at the worldwide box office and find out which one among them delivered the best return over its budget.

Guy Ritchie’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films – Budgets & Worldwide Earnings

Here are the top five highest-grossing films directed by Guy Ritchie, along with their worldwide totals per Box Office Mojo data and estimated budgets.

1. Aladdin (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.054 billion

Budget: $183 million

2. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Worldwide Earnings: $543.8 million

Budget: $125 million

3. Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Worldwide Earnings: $524 million

Budget: $90 million

4. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Worldwide Earnings: $149.2 million

Budget: $175 million

5. The Gentlemen (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $115.2 million

Budget: $22 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Sherlock Holmes (2009): 5.82x Aladdin (2019): 5.76x The Gentlemen (2019): 5.24x Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011): 4.35x King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017): 0.85x

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures and calculations, it can be observed that the 2009 period mystery action film, Sherlock Holmes, starring Robert Downey Jr., generated the best return relative to its budget (5.82x), closely followed by Guy Ritchie’s top-grossing movie Aladdin, which delivered an impressive 5.76x earnings-to-budget performance. On the other hand, the 2017 fantasy action-adventure King Arthur: Legend of the Sword failed to surpass its production budget figure of $175 million and delivered the lowest earnings-to-budget ratio (0.85x).

Sherlock Holmes (2009) – Official Trailer

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