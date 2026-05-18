Late filmmaker Tony Scott’s iconic aerial action drama Top Gun, starring Tom Cruise, was re-released in theaters last week alongside its 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. So, it’s a great chance for franchise fans and cinephiles to witness the magic on the big screen once again. During the 2026 re-release, the two films together have earned $4.8 million in North America and $6.8 million from overseas markets, taking the re-release worldwide total to $11.6 million, according to Box Office Mojo data.

A few days ago, the original 1986 classic had already surpassed the domestic hauls of the first Mission: Impossible film ($181 million) and Chris Hemsworth’s superhero film Thor ($181 million). And now, Top Gun has overtaken the North American totals of two more popular titles – the 2001 sci-fi action film Jurassic Park III and Steven Spielberg’s 2012 biographical drama, Lincoln. Keep scrolling to find out how the films stack up at the box office.

Top Gun (1986) vs. Jurassic Park III & Lincoln: Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the three films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Top Gun (1986) – Box Office Summary

North America: $182.7 million

International: $177 million

Worldwide: $359.7 million

In comparison, here is how Jurassic Park III and Lincoln performed at the domestic box office.

Jurassic Park III: $181.2 million

Lincoln: $182.2 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures show that, after its 2026 re-release, Top Gun is already ahead of Jurassic Park III’s domestic earnings by around $1.5 million and roughly $0.5 million from Lincoln. With still a few days left for the one-week theatrical re-release window, this gap is expected to grow wider as it continues its ongoing run. The final verdict will become clear in the coming days.

What’s The Plot Of Top Gun?

Top Gun features Tom Cruise as Maverick, a talented yet reckless Navy pilot who gets a golden chance to train at the elite Top Gun school for the best fighter pilots. When the tragic death of his best friend shakes him to the core, Maverick must find a way to overcome his grief and prove his mettle in a high-stakes aerial combat mission.

Top Gun – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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