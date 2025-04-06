Chris Hemsworth is Hollywood’s golden thunder god, literally and figuratively. From flexing his hammer-wielding muscles as Thor to diving into high-octane action in Extraction, the man has become the poster boy for charm, chiseled jawlines, and blockbuster hits.

He’s got that cool Aussie swagger, a face sculpted by the cinematic gods, and a résumé that screams “box office magnet.” Whether he’s making us laugh in Ghostbusters, fighting aliens in the Men in Black reboot, or saving the universe in the MCU, Hemsworth usually looks like he has everything under control. So, you’d think nothing could shake this guy, right? Wrong.

Even the God of Thunder himself has moments where he gets a little starstruck. In his latest project, he admits he was actually nervous about working alongside one specific Hollywood legend. Yep, even superheroes get intimidated sometimes. Curious who managed to rattle Thor? Stay tuned.

Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About His Admiration For This Hollywood Icon

Chris Hemsworth may play a literal god on screen, but even Thor himself can get a little starstruck, and this time, it was all about the legendary Halle Berry. While promoting their new film Crime 101 at CinemaCon 2025, Hemsworth got adorably honest about being nervous about working with the Oscar-winning icon. “I was obviously very intimidated to sit opposite her,” he confessed to E! News, confirming that even the God of Thunder can melt in Berry’s presence.

Can you blame him, though? Halle Berry is pure Hollywood royalty, and Hemsworth has admired her for years. But once the cameras rolled, all that fear flew out the window. He gushed about how Berry made him feel totally at ease, calling their set experience a creative playground. “Certain people just bring out the best in you,” he said. Aww.

But this admiration is far from one-sided. Berry returned the love hard, calling Chris Hemsworth one of her “new favorite people in the whole wide world.” Why? Because he stood up for her during a moment on set when he totally didn’t have to. Talk about king behavior. Berry was so moved she vowed lifelong loyalty as if she were now officially in the Chris Hemsworth fan club for life.

And Hemsworth’s reaction? Classic sweet-guy charm: “Back at ya.” Who knew this crime thriller would lead to the most wholesome Hollywood friendship of 2025?

What Is Crime 101 About?

Crime 101 is shaping up to be the slick, high-stakes thriller we didn’t know we needed! Based on Don Winslow’s novella, the film stars Halle Berry as a tired-of-it-all insurance broker who somehow finds herself tangled up in a glamorous (and very illegal) jewel heist.

And who’s leading the charge? Chris Hemsworth as Davis, a smooth, mastermind thief with charm to spare. As if that duo wasn’t iconic enough, Mark Ruffalo joins the chaos as the determined LAPD detective hot on their trail. So yeah, it’s brains, brawn, and a boatload of bling, all in one stylish, suspense-filled ride. Expect tense standoffs, witty banter, and probably more plot twists than diamonds.

