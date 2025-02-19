Chris Hemsworth might wield Mjolnir on screen, but at home, he faced a tiny but mighty superhero preference crisis. The Thor: Love and Thunder star recently shared an amusing Instagram post revealing that his seven-year-old son doesn’t see the God of Thunder as the ultimate hero. Instead, he has his sights set on DC’s caped crusader.

“Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age-old question, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’” Hemsworth wrote. “‘Dad, I wanna be Superman.’ Lucky I have two other kids.”

The post featured a cute pic of Hemsworth walking with his son, who proudly donned Superman’s signature red cape. Judging by Hemsworth’s long locks and casual set attire, the pic appeared to be taken on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, filmed in Australia.

The irony? Hemsworth’s embodied Thor across eight Marvel films (little surprise why he’s one of the franchise’s most beloved heroes). Yet, even his own son prefers DC’s Superman over Marvel’s Norse warrior.

This isn’t the first time an MCU actor has faced such a revelation. Back in 2017, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt shared that his son Jack wasn’t all that impressed with Star-Lord either. “I don’t know if he thinks it is cool, but he has seen the movies that I am in,” Pratt said. “He knows that I am Star-Lord. But as a matter of fact, when I ask him, ‘Who is your favorite superhero, Star-Lord?’ He says, ‘No, Spider-Man.’” Tough luck for Star-Lord, but at least Jack got to see his dad team up with Spider-Man in Infinity War and Endgame.

Hemsworth’s latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder, continued the saga of the Asgardian hero. Directed by Taika Waititi, it featured Natalie Portman’s return as Jane Foster. Tessa Thompson reprised her role as Valkyrie, while Christian Bale made his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher, the film’s main villain. The movie also brought in Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

On set, new photos from Love and Thunder revealed the construction of New Asgard in Sydney, Australia. The set included various buildings, including a pub and what appeared to be a tourist-friendly hotel. With Jane Foster stepping up as the new Thor and the Guardians playing a role in the narrative, the film promised a fresh, high-stakes adventure.

Despite Hemsworth’s best efforts to bring the thunder, his son’s allegiance to Superman remained firm. Maybe it was the cape, the super speed, or the ability to fly, but either way, the Marvel vs. DC debate played out in the Hemsworth household in the most adorable way possible.

Hemsworth may not have won his son over to Team Thor just yet, but with more Marvel projects ahead, perhaps there’s still hope. Or, as he joked, he has two other kids who might choose Asgard over Metropolis.

