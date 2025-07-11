Anime has taken a leap from a silent and secluded corner of pop culture to one of Netflix’s biggest global powerhouses. Once a category that was merely treated as a niche interest, it now drives millions of viewers from across the globe. At Anime Expo 2025, Netflix made that shift impossible to ignore as more than half of its worldwide users are tuning in for anime and that number keeps climbing. Over the past five years, anime viewership on the platform has tripled.

Netflix Reports Over a Billion Anime Streams in 2024

According to Screenrant, in 2024 alone, anime titles were streamed over a billion times on Netflix. What’s more interesting is the fact that this is not about trailers or promotional noise anymore, it is all about numbers and momentum.

The most popular global streaming platform has come up with a simple but effective strategy which includes matching the rising global appetite with scale. That means dubbing and describing shows in more than 30 languages and making sure new episodes land fast, in high quality, and with wide accessibility.

Millions of Netflix Households Watch Anime Worldwide

The reach has been massive as well and it holds a number beyond comprehension. Around 150 million households are watching anime on Netflix, which roughly translates to 300 million individual viewers. After all these years, anime has gone from fighting for attention to topping the charts. Now it frequently leads the non-English Global Top 10 rankings on the service.

Back in 2021, only a handful of anime series managed to break into those charts but in 2024, the number hit 33.

Shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Deathnote and Spy x Family are not just fan favorites anymore because they are pulling in audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Upcoming Anime Releases

Netflix is putting serious weight behind upcoming releases to keep the anime fever from going. Sakamoto Days season two is set to return with weekly episodes starting July 14. The first season already spent ten weeks in the Global Top 10 and reached viewers in over 50 countries. Then there’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, which got its first teaser at Anime Expo. After the original earned cult status, the return to Night City is already building hype.

Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Arc is also supposed to be available on Netflix, although the date has not been confirmed. Delicious in Dungeon season two, Beastars Final Season, and The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity are also part of the upcoming wave.

The point is clear that anime is no longer fighting for space. Moreover Netflix is not treating anime like a side project anymore because they clearly understood it is a global engine of engagement and right now, it is leading the charge.

