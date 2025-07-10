Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most buzzing anime at present. While Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira get much of the makers’ attention, several characters remain underappreciated despite their major contributions to the story. Let’s take a closer look at the 5 Demon Slayer characters who deserve much more spotlight.

1) Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Kagaya Ubuyashiki has one of the most gravitating personalities in the entire show. He leads the Demon Slayer Corps with serenity, wisdom, and a quiet strength that commands the utmost respect. Born into the same bloodline that gave rise to Muzan, Ubuyashiki inherited a terrible curse that left his body frail and dying early. Still, he never let that stop him from fulfilling his duty to the Demon Slayer Corps.

Though he has never been involved in fight sequels, Kagaya is the mind behind many of the Corps’ most critical decisions. His ultimate act of sacrificing himself to weaken Muzan was as courageous as any swordsmanship.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki pic.twitter.com/sLmm7BXEXb — Demon Slayer Daily (@DemonSlayerDP) September 20, 2024

2) Genya Shinazugawa

Genya is an unconventional character. He is unable to use breathing techniques, unlike the majority of demon slayers. However, his sheer grit and power make up for his lack of traditional skills. Interestingly, Genya temporarily acquires demonic powers, such as enhanced physical strength, by eating demon flesh. Further, he is the only member among all Demon Slayers who utilizes a gun in his battles.

Although his fighting style is unconventional, he is still an asset to the corps. Genya’s character is given more emotional depth by his tumultuous relationship with his brother, Sanemi. His tragic family past allowed viewers to establish an emotional connection with him. However, the character has still not received the necessary attention that would portray his true potential to the viewers.

3) Sakonji Urokodaki

He may wear a tengu mask, but Sakonji Urokodaki is one of the most emotionally transparent characters in the series. Urokodaki, Tanjiro’s first mentor, taught him how to fight with purpose in addition to how to wield a sword. Urokodaki is a former Water Hashira, and while his talent and experience are clear, what really stands out is his compassion.

While most of the world viewed Nezuko as a monster, he had faith in her. He gave Tanjiro a place to sleep, recover, and develop. His training shaped the protagonist of the series, but as the plot developed, Urokodaki became less significant.

Sakonji Urokodaki’s eyecatchers vs manga comparisons — #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/q5J9tAvmYS — KNY manga vs anime (@knyanimanga) November 12, 2024

4) Kanao Tsuyuri

Kanao is quiet—almost too quiet. Although she may appear emotionless or aloof at first, there is a lot more going on underneath. Kanao used to base her decisions on flipping a coin because she was brought up in a harsh environment and taught to suppress her emotions. Thanks to Kanae and Tanjiro, she gradually begins to break free from that pattern.

She is one of the fastest fighters in the show and a master of Flower Breathing, having received training from Shinobu and Kanae. Her emotional development, however, is what really makes her fascinating. Despite all this, fans have not yet seen Kanao in all her action.

#knyfact ☀️ Whenever Kanao sees a Demon Slayer that’s kind to her die in battle, anger builds up inside her. She was unaware of this fact since, as Tanjiro stated, the voice in her heart was too small. pic.twitter.com/e8DAPJ5yHx — Daily Kimetsu facts ‼️ (@KimetsuFacts) October 8, 2024

5) Lady Tamayo

Tamayo is an intriguing contradiction in the Demon Slayer universe. After centuries of struggle with guilt over her transformation and the subsequent death of her family, Tamayo finally decides to stand against Muzan. She eventually used her medical knowledge and intelligence to help others and even created a drug to weaken Muzan in the final battle.

Although Tamayo’s story is filled with suffering and regret, it also contains hope and atonement. Many fans believe her character has not yet been fleshed out to her best in the anime. Her past story and relationship with Muzan fascinate fans, who wish to see the character have more screen time.

EVERYONE LOOK AT HER, LOOK HOW TAMAYO IS SO PRETTY pic.twitter.com/zr0fvUaDXk — Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerSc) June 30, 2024

Demon Slayer is filled with quieter heroes who hold the story together in their own way. These characters may not always be at the center of attention, but their roles are just as essential. Fans look forward to the coming arcs of the anime, which will hopefully shower the necessary spotlight on some of these characters.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital: Is Kirsten Storms Taking A Hiatus From Soap Opera As Maxie Jonas? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News