Wednesday, season 2’s much-awaited trailer has finally been released by Netflix, and it is all we need to kick off our mid-week blues. Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers are back with their shenanigans, and it will be increasing tenfold this upcoming season. Following the global success of Season 1, Jenna Ortega returns as the iconic Wednesday Addams, navigating life at Nevermore Academy while uncovering eerie new threats that lurk in the shadows. Keep scrolling for more.

The first season was a raging success, becoming the most-watched English show on Netflix. It garnered a total of 252.1 million views and even surpassed Stranger Things 3 & 4 to achieve the #1 spot in Netflix’s all-time most-watched English shows list. The controversy around Percy Hynes White worried the fans, too, but after a long wait, it is finally arriving this year.

Decoding the Wednesday Season 2 trailer

The 2-minute 12-second trailer gives us enough fodder to stay thrilled about the upcoming season 2. In the Wednesday Season 2 trailer, Nevermore is back in session, and Wednesday finds herself facing a new principal, a sinister campus stalker, and her weakening psychic powers. Enid’s life is in danger, and Jenna Ortega’s character tries her best to save her friend. Morticia Addams has a significant role this season, and that has been hinted at in the trailer.

Wednesday Season 2 trailer review

I first noticed that there would be more emotional depth in season 2. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jenna Ortega will share the screen more, and it will be a delight to watch their characters bond in their peculiar way. Wednesday has finally accepted Enid [played by Emma Myers] as her friend. While new to this emotion, Ms Addams is willing to do anything to save her friend. I await her reunion with Tyler Galpin, the Hyde played by Hunter Doohan. The trailer shows ample glimpses of supernatural elements, instilling interest in us to stay hooked.

We glimpse new supernatural threats and deeper dives into Nevermore’s lore, as rising character tensions spark shifting alliances and growing rifts, especially between Enid, Tyler, and Wednesday. The trailer packs intrigue, chills, and character drama, setting high expectations. Visually stunning and true to the original vibe, it teases deeper mythology and higher relationship stakes. With a strong focus on Enid’s evolution, it will fuel fan curiosity. If you loved Season 1, this moodier, richer, more intense glimpse will likely send excitement down your spine.

Check out the trailer below:

When will it start streaming on Netflix?

Wednesday Season 2 will be released in two parts, a strategy often used by Netflix shows to build hype and maintain it. Part 1 will be released on August 6, and Part 2 will start streaming on September 3rd. Luckily, there is not a long gap.

