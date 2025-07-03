Ever since Bobby Deol channeled his inner beast in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and even before he presented his sly self in Prakash Jha’s Aashram, people have been tapping into his negative energy to the fullest! After Kanguva, he leads another South-biggie as the antagonist. The trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been dropped. Starring Pawan Kalyan, the trailer looks like a hurried amalgamation of RRR, Baahubali, Bajirao Mastani, and Tanhaji, all at once!

As expected Pawan Kalyan fans must be doing a happy dance but for a common man who just appreciates good cinema, this seems like a recipe book for a disaster! There’s no denying it, Pawan Kalyan commands the screen with an unparalleled aura. His entry, his dialogue delivery, and that signature swag in the trailer are more than enough to make his fans go wild. But not with the Hindi version!

Despite being a period film, I cannot guess the period and the time frame in Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer. The sheer grandeur visible in the trailer is clearly AI generated, right out of some video game! The film seems to have a lot of action, all heavily inspired from the 10 films mentioned above!

What is strange is that after Jr NTR has looked into the eye of a Tiger in RRR, everyone is pawing a giant cat in their films! Though before NTR, it was Salman Khan who did it in Ek Tha Tiger! Anyways, Pawan Kalyan is also fighting rather than scaring an AI-generated wolf with his powerful howl!

Now, let’s address the most glaring issue of this trailer. Despite being a big-budget film, the VFX, in most places, looks quite weak. It feels like it was rushed, without aiming for authenticity. Despite a lot of narration, the story seems to be aimless, and despite being a 3-minute trailer, it does not signify any important or major plotline. There are just too many people, too many castles, and too many huge boats, at some point even giving a Middle Eastern look for a Sindabad – The Sailor’s story! Trust me, Google it, and you will get the same palette!

PS. Bobby Deol is doing something in the film, but I cannot figure that out!

Check out the Hindi trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu here. And this is only the part 1 of this film – Sword VS Spirit. The period drama releases on July 24, 2025.

