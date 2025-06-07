Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the most awaited films of Tollywood. It features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role and promises to present the Power Star in a never-before-seen avatar. Made on a grand scale, the magnum opus is likely to release this year, but the makers haven’t revealed the exact date. Recently, one of the film’s directors revealed the budget, thus making it clear how much the film needs to earn at the Indian box office to secure a hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Telugu action entertainer is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A M Jyothi Krishna. It has been in the making for a long time, and for those who don’t know, principal photography started in September 2020. So, it’s been a wait of five years, but the film is not ready yet, and some VFX work is still pending.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer is made on a massive budget

Recently, while talking to the media, A M Jyothi Krishna revealed that Hari Hara Veera Mallu was made on a budget of 250 crores, leaving everyone surprised. This makes it the most expensive film in Pawan Kalyan’s career. With such a cost riding on the back, the film must perform well at the Indian box office.

How much Hari Hara Veera Mallu needs to earn to become a hit at the Indian box office?

With a budget of 250 crores, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will need to earn 250 crore net to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office. Over 250 crore net, it will be considered a plus affair. However, to become a clean hit, it will need to make 100% returns, and that’s possible only if the film earns 500 crore net collection.

Earning 500 crores is almost impossible for Hari Hara Veera Mallu as Pawan Kalyan is more of a regional star, and his market is almost negligible outside Telugu states.

More about the film

The Tollywood magnum opus also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and Satyaraj. It is produced by Mega Surya Production.

