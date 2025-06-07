Housefull 5 has registered a good opening at the box office, bringing the second biggest opening day of 24.25 crore for Akshay Kumar post-COVID. While his biggest opening post-COVID is still Sooryavanshi with 26.29 crore, he has managed to come close with his comedy thriller.

Akshay Kumar Gets His Biggest Comedy Opener!

Interestingly, the film helmed by Tarun Mansukhani has brought the biggest comedy opening for Akshay Kumar at the box office. But did the film manage to break some of the easiest records it could break? Clearly No!

Housefull 5 Fails To Break 3 Easy Comedy Records!

Blame it on the mixed reviews, or the confusion regarding the A and B versions of the film, but Akshay Kumar had three very easy box office targets for Housefull 5, which could not be met, unfortunately! If it had surpassed these three figures, the film would be roaring at the box office!

Akshay Kumar’s Missed Records!

Here are three box office records Akshay Kumar has missed to surpass with the opening of his new film!

Failed To Become Top Opener Of 2025

Considering the weight and the box office history of the franchise, it should have been a cakewalk for Akshay Kumar to surpass the top opener of 2025 – Chhaava‘s 33.10 crore. But the comedy thriller settled for the third spot, failing to surpass Sikandar’s 30.06 crore as well!

Failed To Become Top Opener For Akshay Kumar

Housefull 5 also failed to become the top opener for Akshay Kumar and the spot is still claimed by Mission Mangal’s 29.16 crore. Hopefully, the actor would surpass this number with his upcoming releases!

Failed To Become The Biggest Comedy Opener

With an opening of 24.35 crore, Akshay Kumar failed to deliver the biggest comedy film in any genre! While the biggest comedy opening is by a horror-comedy, Stree 2, with an opening of 64.8 crore, the biggest opening for a comedy thriller stands with Happy New Year’s 44.97 crore.

The biggest action comedy opening was secured by Chennai Express, bringing 33.10 crore on day 1, and the biggest opening by a comedy-drama was by Golmaal Again, earning 30.14 crore on day 1. It would be interesting to see if Housefull 5 grows over the weekend!

