Okay, so those of you have watched Housefull 5 need not take a spoiler warning, but those of you haven’t watched the comedy and plan to watch (honestly, I would ask, why but again your money is your money, none of my money), so if you plan to watch, I would suggest, read these spoilers and then decide if you should watch this ‘Family Entertainer’.

A U/A Film With ‘Switch’ Jokes?

So, Akshay Kumar has been leading the Housefull franchise since 2010, and the film, when it started, was one of the most loved comedy dramas of its time! However, over the years, a lot has changed, so much so that we are now witnessing t*t jokes in a comedy film that is certified as U/A by the Censor Board!

What Is This Behavior?

Now, let me make myself very clear! While Housefull 5 is just a film put up together through vulgar jokes, and I clearly understand that it is one’s personal choice whether to watch it or not, my only problem is with the certification patterns by CBFC!

Creative Liberty Or Ignorance!

I will clearly not be surprised if a thirteen-year-old boy thinks it is cool to press a woman’s n*pples and call it a switch! Because, clearly, why not? He has seen it as a joke in Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and others’ films (All of them married men with young kids!) But yeah, right, we are living in an era where liberty is the cool term, and creative liberty is everyone’s right! And trust me, when I say this, if you’ll bring this up as a debate, you will be asked to go and read the meaning of U/A certification!

What Is A U/A Certification – Housefull 5’s Censor Certificate!

So my dear readers, let me decode this for you – a U/A certification for a film means that the film is not restricted for any age group but needs parental guidance! Basically, what the ‘law’ of Indian Cinema tells you is that, when you decide to watch a vulgar film like Housefull 5 with your kids, it is clearly your responsibility to decide whether your kids should watch it or not! Fair!

What Is An ‘A’ Certificate (Given To Kesari Chapter 2)

Now, let me take you to another version of this story! Recently, a film called Kesari Chapter 2 was censored and certified as ‘A’. The Certificate by the Censor Board means the film cannot be watched by people below 18 years of age due to strong violence/nudity/explicit sexual scenes or abusive language! The category of the film is restricted to Adults! Hilariously, barring the first, Housefull 5 has all the elements, but the same child who reads about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in his history textbooks cannot watch the film, but the same child can watch and learn dialogues so vulgar that I am ashamed to even discuss them here!

It is trash – simple trash! And I am sure, all our responsible parents of the Housefull 5 team must not have let their children watch this vulgar piece of trash. Because, clearly, they are responsible parents. The only ones who are irresponsible here are we, who are taking our kids to watch this film and get embarrassed! But why is no one questioning the decision about certifying an adult comedy as a U/A comedy? Seriously, are we that lame, or are we that lame? Read that again!

Hey Akshay Kumar, Well Done!

Congratulations to Akshay Kumar for pulling another irresponsible film and ghosting the issue outright! My brain is still not able to figure out why kids get to watch an adult comedy called Housefull 5, while they could not watch Kesari Chapter 2. My brain refuses to function and just screams Goli Maar Bheje Mein! It is too much of a chaos!

