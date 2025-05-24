If you are a fan of the Hera Pheri franchise, then you must remember how the second installment of the franchise ended up in a Circus! Well, ironically, part 3 started in spirit from the same place. Even before the film hits the set, there is a whole circus around who is doing it and who is walking out! And this circus is putting up a not-so-interesting show with Paresh Rawal walking out of the tent and entering a lawsuit!

Paresh Rawal’s ‘Utha Le Re Baba Move’!

So, for two installments, Paresh Rawal has nailed Baburao Ganpatrao Apte! And most of you would agree that it could clearly be classified as one of the top 10 comic characters of the Indian Cinema! But Paresh Rawal pulled a real ‘Utha le re baba’ move as he decided to walk out of the film after signing it and confirming to the media that he is a part of the franchise!

A Masterclass On How Not To Build Hype

A lot is being said and done in the meantime There are stories about Akshay Kumar, suing Paresh Rawal for walking out of the franchise after shooting a 3-minute scene, while sources claim that the actor did not shoot anything. There are rumors about his 15 crore fee and 11 lakh signing amount as well. Meanwhile, there are also assumptions about how all of this could be only a big goof-up or build-up!

Well clearly, if this is a build up to create buzz for the film, since it has started appearing in IMDb’s anticipation list already, then definitely makers have delivered a masterclass on how not to build hype for a franchise! The glorious mess they have created in the name of the threequel already is only and only damaging the value of the franchise!

Let Us Call It Golmaal Already!

There have been reports of Akshay Kumar suing Paresh Rawal for 25 crore! And Paresh Rawal in an interview with Mid Day clarified about his quit, “It is final for the time being. I always say never say never for anything. One cannot predict what happens in the future.” This further intensifies everyone’s doubt about the status of the franchise and the trio of Raju, Baburao and Shyam! At this point in time, let us stop calling it Hera Pheri and call it Golmaal already! Because honestly, anything and everything is happening with the franchise at this point in time, and this story makes for a better plotline for the threequel!

Poor Shyam Is So Clueless!

Amidst all this mess, poor Suniel Shetty is as clueless as his character Shyam in the film, and I do not blame him! However, amidst this legal chess between the producers and the actors, the only casualty might be the charm of Hera Pheri with this overexposure. With Baburao walking out, if the film is still in the making, then let me say this, loud and clear, ‘Mera To Aisa Dhak Dhak Ho Rela Hai!’

For more trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Comic Charm En Route To 1000+ Crore Comedy Franchise Total – Decoding Numbers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News