Fans were already upset after hearing that Paresh Rawal would not be a part of Hera Pheri 3. Now, the drama has become even bigger. The actor has said that his exit was not because of any creative fight with the makers. He clearly said there were no issues with the script or the team.

But the real shock is that Akshay Kumar’s production company has sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal. They are asking for 25 crore rupees as damages. The reason is said to be the sudden impact on the shoot and the film’s planning after his exit.

Now that it looks like Baburao will be played by someone else, fans are curious to know who will take his place. While there is no official update yet, here are four actors who could possibly bring their own magic to the role of Babu Bhaiya.

1. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is an energetic personality who has acted in numerous blockbuster comedy movies, such as Welcome, No Entry, and Total Dhamaal. His character, Majnu Bhai, from Welcome, is still loved by fans. He knows how to handle chaos and loud comedy, which makes him a strong choice to play Baburao in a new way.

2. Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever is Bollywood’s finest comedian. He has provided us with momentous scenes in movies such as Baazigar, Golmaal 3, and Dulhe Raja. His humorous body language, facial expressions, and sense of timing are apt for a character such as Baburao, which demands sheer madness and comedy.

3. Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra is known for his natural acting and perfect comic timing. He has been brilliant in films like Golmaal, Dhamaal, Kaamyaab, and Vadh. He knows how to make even serious scenes funny with simple expressions. His desi style fits well with the character of Baburao.

4. Boman Irani

Boman Irani has done humorous yet intelligent parts in movies such as 3 Idiots (as Virus), Munnabhai MBBS (as Dr Asthana), and Housefull. He incorporates a combination of wit and charm while doing his roles. If the makers want to show a more polished or updated version of Baburao, Boman can do it with ease.

Final Thoughts

There will never be another Baburao like Paresh Rawal. His dialogue delivery, body language, and comedy timing are one of a kind. But since Hera Pheri 3 is reportedly moving ahead without him, the new actor will have big shoes to fill.

These names are strong choices and can bring their own magic to the table. Now all eyes are on the makers to see who will officially step in.

