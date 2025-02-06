Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to make his highly anticipated debut as a director with an upcoming web series titled Ba***ds of Bollywood. While many expected him to follow in his father’s footsteps as an actor, Aryan has chosen to explore the creative world behind the camera. This project, backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, marks a significant step in his filmmaking journey.

Not just fans but even celebrities are excited to see the next generation of Khan take over & the veteran actor Anil Kapoor has also joined the conversation. He has compared the young debutant to the legendary director Manmohan Desai. For the unknown, Desai has helmed some of the greatest Bollywood movies of all time which include Dharam Veer, Amar Akbar Anthony, Suhaag, Naseeb, Coolie, Mard, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, and Toofan.

Anil Kapoor Took To Instagram To Praise Aryan Khan

Recently, Anil Kapoor posted a story on Instagram and shared with his fans how excited he was to see Aryan Khan’s project. He went as far as to draw parallels between Aryan’s potential and the creative genius of Manmohan Desai. “With the Dyavol in the Director’s chair, #TheBadsofBollywood is a sureshot blockbuster. Aryan you remind me of a young Manmohan Desai…Congratulations to you, to @iamsrk and the entire family for such a kickass debut,” Anil wrote in his story.

It is no secret that Desai’s films ruled the box office. His films were not just commercial successes but cultural phenomena. While Desai and Kapoor did not work together in a film, this was not the first time Anil Kapoor remembered the director on a grand stage. His 1997 film Deewana Mastana alongside Govinda, Juhi Kapoor, and Johnny Lever was dedicated to the filmmaker three years after his demise.

Fans are waiting for The Ba***ds of Bollywood to hit the screens of Netflix. On the other hand, fans will see Anil Kapoor play the role of RAW Chief Sunil Kumar twice in 2025, first in War 2 and then again in Alpha.

