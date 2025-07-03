Jennifer Lawrence is known for being straightforward, witty, charming, and a great actress. She is one of the most talented and dedicated stars in Hollywood who has never compromised when it comes to her worth. She knows how to keep her audiences captivated with her presence on screen. And that is how she picks up scripts like that. One of the popular movies from her filmography has to be Passengers.

In the film, she starred alongside Chris Pratt, who was fresh off the success of Jurassic World Reboot at that time. While the movie Passengers went on to face quite a lot of production drama, did you know how much the actors got paid? Well, scroll ahead to know more about it.

How Much Jennifer Lawrence Got Paid For Passengers?

After JLaw went on to become a household name post Hunger Games, she started to take bold decisions and choose projects from different genres. She chose to be a part of Passengers, a sci-fi film that revolves around two passengers on a deep-space interstellar spaceship which is carrying thousands of people to a colony that is 120-years-travelling-distance from Earth. The story begins when Jim Preston (Chris Pratt) suddenly wakes up from his deep sleep and decides to wake up another female passenger. How a complicated scenario forms between the two in a romantic angle is all about the movie.

The movie delves deep into emotion, dilemma, fate, and more on a backdrop of stunning visuals of spacecraft and space. Jennifer Lawrence played Aurora Lane in Passengers, the other female passenger who was awakened by Jim Preston. As per the reports stated in The Hollywood Reporter, the studio that produced the film, Sony, paid JLaw a whopping $20 million as her paycheck. Along with that, she got an extra 30% of the profit of the movie. On the other hand, Pratt’s deal was $10 million, but his paycheck was finally increased to $12 million.

While this film was being made, Sony’s chief Amy Pascal was replaced by Tom Rothman. The movie got its green light after Rothman came on board. Directed by Norwegian director, Tyldum, Passengers was made with a budget of $110 million. The director’s paycheck was said to be $3 million. However, although it received mixed reviews from the audience and critics, the movie grossed over $303 million at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo. The film also earned Academy Award nominations for Best Original Score and Best Production Design.

Jennifer Lawrence’s one of the highest-paid projects in her filmography is Passengers, in which the Hollywood pay disparity system between male and female actors didn’t work. Her performance as Arora was widely appreciated, and people loved her chemistry with Chris Pratt. Anyway, it will be listed as one of her best projects.

