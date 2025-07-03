Keanu Reeves once dodged a Marvel gig. While most A-list names were sprinting toward superhero flicks during Marvel’s peak, Reeves, cooler than cool with a resume that includes both time-traveling teen goofball and trench coat-wearing hacker messiah, politely stepped aside. He wasn’t just loosely considered either. According to Hypebeast, the role of Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel was straight-up offered to him on a silver platter. And still, he walked away.

Keanu Reeves Passed On Marvel’s Yon-Rogg Role

Now, flashback to 2019: Captain Marvel was gearing up to launch Brie Larson as the MCU’s powerhouse heroine, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was assembling a strong bench of talent. However, the part Jude Law eventually played was originally meant for none other than Keanu Reeves.

He was gonna play Yon Rogg and thank god he wasn’t wasted. https://t.co/ZeiJBjwTBH pic.twitter.com/wKPy0Cw3xX — JD7 (@Jd14762) April 15, 2024

So, why the pass? At the time, Reeves had just re-lit his action-hero flame thanks to John Wick. The franchise was picking up speed (and bullets), and scheduling played a big part in his decision. Reeves was in the thick of John Wick 3 filming, and squeezing in a Marvel shoot wasn’t feasible without time-turner-level logistics. Plus, if you’ve watched Captain Marvel, you know the role of Yon-Rogg didn’t exactly leave tons of creative room. Jude Law later even said that he wanted the role “to be more arch,” in a chat with Variety.

Reeves has also kept one foot in the DC world since the early 2000s. Remember Constantine? He starred as the brooding, chain-smoking demon hunter in the 2005 DC flick, which gained cult love over time. And now, that version’s getting a sequel with both Reeves and director Francis Lawrence returning, according to Deadline. He even voiced Batman in DC League of Super-Pets, because apparently, the Hollywood heartthrob is incapable of not being cool.

Keanu Reeves as Constantine (2005), dir. Francis Lawrence pic.twitter.com/im2AnYYbHY — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) September 24, 2023

Marvel still hasn’t locked him in, but Feige has said on record that they chat with Keanu “for almost every film they make.” So, will he eventually join the MCU? It’s not impossible. But for now, Reeves seems to be chilling right where he wants, riding solo. Maybe, occasionally dabbling in capes and always staying one step ahead of Hollywood’s biggest trends.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Will Smith’s Most Underrated Role? This Bold Biopic Deserves Way More Attention!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News