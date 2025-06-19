The John Wick film series is one of the most popular action franchises in the world. The thriller series revolves around John Wick, as the title clearly suggests, who has been played by Keanu Reeves since the start. The character is a retired hitman who is pulled into the criminal underworld.

The first film was released in October 2014, and since then, its success has only increased. Four films and eleven years later, Keanu Reeves has turned 60 years old, and his body is not what it used to be. According to a report, this is why he has been setting limitations for what he can do in John Wick 5.

Keanu Reeves Setting Boundaries For John Wick 5 As He Turns 60?

According to In Touch Weekly, the fifth film in the franchise is going through a “slow walk-up.” A source told the portal, “The script is being written and Keanu is being perfectly honest about what he’s willing and not willing to do stunt-wise. There’s no faking this. He’s being totally honest about what he can and can’t do, and he has put his body through hell for these movies.”

The franchise has been a blockbuster, raking in more than a billion worldwide. While Keanu also gets a good chunk as his salary for being the face of the film, his age has caught up to him. The source stated, “He’s going to do everything and anything he possibly can to make this work.”

But that doesn’t really change the reality: ” He’s in his sixties now, and everybody has their limits.” Something similar is being discussed around Tom Cruise, another action megastar. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning may have the word “final” in its name, but Tom isn’t one to end things soon.

Reports claim that his friends and family want him to stop overexerting himself with all these action films he keeps making, especially because he does all his stunts himself. But Tom enjoys it and does not see it wrapping up anytime soon. As for Keanu Reeves, he wants the film to showcase the truth.

He wants the character to display aging and be realistic. The actor is not saying goodbye to action films either, but he is also unwilling to do risky stunts that can jeopardize his health and the future of the franchise. “The Wick franchise was a genius financial move that paid off in spades,” per source.

They concluded, “Keanu isn’t giving up on that world anytime soon, but he needs the writing to reflect his age and his limitations so he has a chance of surpassing them, which he always does.” John Wick 5 was announced in April 2025 and is expected to start filming soon. Stay tuned for more.

