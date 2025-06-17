Keanu Reeves continues to keep the momentum alive for John Wick fans. The Ana de Armas-led spin-off, Ballerina, is pulling strong numbers in theaters, while the official announcement of John Wick 5 signals that the iconic hitman’s journey is far from over. Right now, moviegoers are packing cinemas to catch Ballerina, even as it competes with films like Lilo & Stitch, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and the fresh release How to Train Your Dragon.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Among Top 10 Most-Streamed Movies on Peacock

According to Flixpatrol, John Wick: Chapter 4 ranks at number 10 on Peacock’s most-streamed movies in the US. Above it, Trolls Band Together is sitting at number 9, followed by Wicked at 8, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at 7, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, at number 6.

In the top five are Love Hurts and How to Train Your Dragon (#4), Despicable Me 3 at number 3, Peter Hastings’ Dogman takes second place, with the top spot claimed by Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore.

John Wick: Chapter 4 proved another hit for the franchise. It wrapped up a major chapter of the story with some of the most daring action sequences seen on screen. The movie has found ways to keep the series fresh and exciting, showing there is still much more to explore in this world.

john wick: chapter 4 (2023) dir. chad stahelski pic.twitter.com/OupgaaOh77 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 11, 2024

John Wick: Chapter 4 Outperformed Major Blockbusters in 2023

In 2023, the film series was pushed to a new level of brilliance with John Wick: Chapter 4. This wholly ridiculous three-hour action extravaganza had audiences excited, and the film proved there is much more left in the franchise. This film had proven to be the biggest film yet in the franchise, grossing more than $440 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo). With a production budget of $100 million, the film made four times its production budget.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Box Office Breakdown

Domestic – $187.1million

International – $253 million

Total – $440.1 million

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available for streaming on Peacock.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Toy Story 5 Marks A Reboot? Jaw-Dropping Opening Twist Changes Everything You Knew About Andy’s Old Crew

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News