While the world lovingly calls Tom Hanks “America’s Dad,” in real life, he’s a proud father to three sons—Colin, Chet, and Truman—each with their own path and talent. Tom Hanks and sons have often captured public attention for their diverse talents and individual accomplishments. He welcomed his eldest son, Colin Hanks, with his college sweetheart and first wife, the late Samantha Lewes. After their divorce in 1987, Hanks married actress and singer Rita Wilson the following year. Together, they had two more sons: Chet and Truman. Raised in different chapters of Tom’s personal and professional life, all three sons have stepped into the limelight in their own unique ways—be it acting, music, or working behind the scenes.

Colin Hanks (Born 24 November 1977)

Colin, the eldest of the Hanks children, has long walked in his father’s footsteps but carved his own path in Hollywood. Born in Sacramento, California, he briefly attended Loyola Marymount University before jumping headfirst into acting. His breakout came with TV’s Roswell, but he gained wider recognition with roles in Orange County, The House Bunny, and the critically acclaimed Fargo series, which earned him an Emmy nomination.

In addition, Colin has experience directing, voice acting, and even starting his own line of handkerchiefs called Hanks Kerchiefs. Outside of the spotlight, he is a devoted father to two daughters, Olivia and Charlotte, and has been married to publicist Samantha Bryant since 2010.

he has three!! colin hanks is an actor and in my opinion his best son pic.twitter.com/z3KzRFlMvY — ˗ˏˋ ryn ˎˊ˗ (@onlineryn) March 12, 2020

Chet Hanks (Born 4 August 1990)

Chet, the first of Tom and Rita’s sons, maybe the most publicly unconventional Hanks kid, but he’s also perhaps the most candid. Raised in Los Angeles, he began his musical career as Chet Haze while attending Northwestern University. He then dabbled in acting, making appearances in Shameless, Empire, and most recently, Netflix’s Running Point. In addition to his artistic endeavors, Chet has been candid about his battles with substance abuse and his recovery, which he attributes to the arrival of his daughter, Michaiah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔲𝑨𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑿𝑨𝑺 🔳 (@chethanx)

Truman Hanks (Born 26 December 1995)

The youngest of the Hanks children, Truman has opted for a more private and behind-the-scenes role in the entertainment industry. A Stanford graduate, Truman has worked in production on high-profile projects like West Side Story, Black Widow, and the Netflix series Atypical. In 2022, he made a rare acting appearance playing the younger version of his father’s character in A Man Called Otto. While he doesn’t seem interested in pursuing a spotlighted acting career, Truman has quietly built a name for himself through solid production work and creative collaboration.

Family reunion. Truman, Rita, E.A and Tom Hanks <3 pic.twitter.com/9H57R4cBxy — T. Hanks (@tomhanks__news) April 10, 2025

Apart from three sons, Hanks is also a proud father of a daughter named Elizabeth Ann Hanks, who he welcomed alongside his first wife, Samantha Lewes. Elizabeth even had minor childhood roles in Forrest Gump and That Thing You Do! She at present, has made a name for herself through writing, under the name E.A. Hanks.

Together, Tom Hanks’ children reflect different shades of talent; some in front of the camera, others behind it or with a pen in hand. But they all share one thing: the drive to build something of their own, trying to step beyond the shadow of one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Ballerina: Ana De Armas’ Eve Remains A Mighty Fireball But Here Are 3 Characters From The Film Who Deserve Their Own Spin-Off!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News