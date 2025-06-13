The Ana De Armas’ starrer Ballerina was released into the theatres today (June 13) in India while it opened for the US audience on June 6, 2025. The movie belongs to the John Wick universe and also has a riveting cameo by Keanu Reeves who has reprised his iconic role for a brief cameo in the film. However, while Armas as the vindictive and troubled assassin, Eve Macarro has been a force to be reckoned with in the film, here are three characters from the movie who we feel, deserve a spin-off of their own.

The Director Of Ruska Roma

The Addams Family star Anjelica Huston plays the shrewd, mysterious, and no-nonsense director of the Ruska Roma which is a secret organization training ballerina assassins for deadly missions. She helps Ana De Armas’ Eve find a purpose after her entire childhood is snatched away in a jiffy. However, she does not think twice before putting the interest of the Ruska Roma in the first place. We would love to see how this cold-as-ice persona of the Director came to be. How did she form the entire organization? And whether she harbored a similar trauma to Eve? We bet that would make another intriguing female-oriented story.

Chancellor Of The Cult

The main antagonist of Ballerina, actor Gabriel Byrne plays the Chancellor of an assassin-based cult who ruthlessly also retains young children to become shrewd and dangerous assassins. The Chancellor is shown to have locked horns with Eve Macarro after being the main mastermind behind her father’s death. He has also formed a cold-blooded cult in a village in Hallstatt where every citizen is on the lookout for blood. What shaped this sadistic, evil, and psychopathic streak in the Chancellor? What led to the formation of this deadly cult that knows no language but violence? A well-made spin-off on this complex character would definitely make way for an interesting watch.

New Poster of Gabriel Byrne as The Chancellor in BALLERINA pic.twitter.com/EXccYaGOav — Ballerina Movie updates (@Ballerinanews) April 24, 2025

Daniel Pine

If we talk about the Chancellor in Ballerina, there’s no way we cannot talk about his son and a former member of the cult, Daniel Pine. The character was portrayed by Norman Reedus but we needed more room for his character to flesh out in the film. A son who is now on the run from his own father and is on a quest to protect his daughter Ella at all costs from falling on prey to the cult’s nasty ways. Daniel’s character left us with several questions. How did he start detesting his father’s cult? What happened to his wife? What will be his further motive when it comes to the cult? Will he join hands with Eve’s character? We definitely need a spin-off for this character.

norman reedus as daniel pine in ballerina is just 🔥 i’m ready to see it again!! pic.twitter.com/z0cYB0EQdA — mel 🏹 (@sunshinesreedus) June 7, 2025

