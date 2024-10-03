The iconic character, Wednesday Addams, has captured audiences’ attention with her distinctive style. The show is the first adaptation of The Addams Family to show that each family member possesses supernatural powers, even delving into the abilities of their ancestors from centuries past. Unlike previous adaptations, where their eerie traits were left to interpretation, the powers featured in the show play a crucial role in the storyline of Season 1.

Wednesday is set at Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts, and follows Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday as she hones her growing powers. While some characters have yet to showcase their powers, the show ensured that Wednesday, Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, and their relative all possess unique supernatural gifts. With season 2 on its way, let’s have a look at the powers of all Addams Family members.

Wednesday (Jenna Ortega)

In season 1 of the show, Wednesday Addams admits to experiencing powerful visions for the past year, which clears out that she has psychic powers. While her powers happen randomly, they are typically brought on by touching someone or something, showing her a connected moment from the past or future. Her psychic ability is inherited from both of her parents’ sides as her mother, Morticia Frump, is a powerful psychic. At the same time, her father’s ancestor, Goody Adams, was a witch and psychic. Her type of psychic is known as “raven”.

Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones)

Although Morticia has a vampire demeanor, Wednesday reveals she is psychic and shares similar abilities with her daughter, Wednesday. While Wednesday’s visions are darker, Morticia’s are more positive and have yet to be seen. Like her daughter, Morticia also began having visions when she was 16.

Gomez (Luis Guzman)

Unpredictably, Gomez’s supernatural powers were not shown in Wednesday season 1, and doesn’t confirm what kind of powers he possesses. While his brother can generate electricity and his daughter’s psychic abilities, Gomez Addams’ supernatural gift remains ambiguous. Interestingly, in his 1972 appearance in the Scooby-Doo episode when Wednesday Is Missing, his character exhibited the ability to walk on walls.

Pugsley (Issac Ordonez)

Similar to Gomez, Pugsley Addams’ supernatural power has not yet been revealed. While Wednesday was sent to Nevermore Academy after being expelled from public school, Pugsley remains with the normies in season 1. It is expected that he will join his sister at Nevermore Academy in season 2 where he will discover his powers.

