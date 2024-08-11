Wednesday, a supernatural fantasy drama first premiered in 2022 and garnered critical acclaim. The show starred Jenna Ortega, who played the role of the eponymous Addams Family member and is set to reprise her role in the second season.

Reflecting on her most recognizable role for which she earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Ortega recently revealed the reason why she initially rejected her role on Wednesday. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress explained that she “wasn’t married to the job,” as she wanted to work in films rather than in TV at the time. But her call with Tim Burton “made her want it more.” She said, “Initially, I wasn’t married to the job. The bluntness of the call [with Burton] made me want it more. [Burton] really got in my head.”

Her initial hesitation to accept the role might have been because of her history with TV, which extends more than her recent transition to film. Ortega’s career began as a child actor, as he made a name for herself on the Disney Channel and in series like Jane the Virgin, where she portrayed a younger version of the lead character. Moreover, Ortega recently started to gain momentum towards film roles.

In 2021, Ortega gave a strong performance in The Fallout, as she played the role of a traumatized high school student. The following year, she showcased her dynamic acting skills by featuring in the horror movie Scream, and Ti West’s X. Both of her roles helped her to grow as an actress in the entertainment industry.

However, accepting the role on Wednesday was clearly the right decision for her as the show quickly elevated her from a rising star to a household name. It significantly boosted her career, resulting in further collaborations, including an upcoming role in the Beetlejuice sequel.

