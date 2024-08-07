Jenna Ortega is one of the rising stars in Hollywood, and she is gearing up for the release of her horror comedy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice by Tim Burton. She and Burton collaborated on another horror project on Wednesday, and she also spoke about its upcoming Season 2. The actress recently finally broke silence on her season 1 co-star Percy Hynes White’s reported exit from the show following the sexual misconduct allegations last year. Scroll below for more.

Jenna’s show is still the most popular and watched show on Netflix, with 252.1 million views. It surpassed Stranger Things: Season 4’s views to occupy the top spot on the list. The series catapulted Jenna to the heights of success, and she became unimaginably popular. The actress also faced her share of controversies and backlash. The perks of being in the limelight and her choices had their consequences. She was criticized for her role opposite Martin Freeman in Miller’s Girl due to the age gap.

Jenna Ortega’s movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is about to be released soon, and ahead of that, she sat for a conversation with Vanity Fair. The young actress broke silence on her co-star Percy Hynes White’s reported exit from Wednesday Season 2. She did not speak on the matter since the allegations came out last year. Ortega noted that Percy’s absence from the show enabled a ‘weird redirect.’ However, she explained that his absence won’t get noted as the upcoming season will have several new characters.

Jenna Ortega said, “We’re introducing so many different characters that I think it kind of will get lost.” She added, “Wednesday’s world does feel slightly askew anyway.” The actress also dropped hints about Wednesday Season 2 and said, “I think the feel that we’re going for is a little bit more horror-inspired.” She also opened up about the pressure to get the role right, as there are such high expectations from her on this.

Jenna said, “There’s definitely the pressure of, ‘Oh, I have to get this right.'” According to reports, Percy Hynes White‘s character Xavier Thorpe has been written out of the series, and he played Wednesday Addams’ love interest in the show.

On the work front, while there is still time before Wednesday, Season 2 premieres on Netflix, Jenna Ortega’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to be released in the theatres in September.

For more of the latest updates on Wednesday, Season 2, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones Prequel A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot & All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News