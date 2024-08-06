Citadel Season 2: Adds iZombie & The Last Of Us Stars As Recurring Cast Members

The second season of one of the most expensive TV shows of all time just added three new cast members, two of whom hail from a Zombie series. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel, with a production budget of $300 million, was the second most expensive show of all time behind Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

While the budget for the second season is still a mystery, Prime Video did provide a thrilling new casting update! Furthermore, the studio said Joe Russo would return to direct Citadel 2, despite Hollywood Reporter stating that the director’s massive reshoots in season 1 led to the budget spiralling out of control.

However, despite scoring 51% score from critics and 63% from the audience, Citadel managed to garner record viewership for Prime Video, prompting the streamer to greenlight season 2, which will reportedly begin production this year.

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are reported to return to Season 2, which will be executive-produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO.

The studio also announced that three six cast members will be joining Citadel season 2 in recurring roles. Recently streamer announced that Rahul Kohli, Merle Dandridge, and Michael Trucco will all star in Season 2. The three new cast members will join new cast members Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, and Gabriel Leone, who were added to the series last week. However, their characters are kept under wraps.

Merle Dandridge was most recently seen on screen as Marlene, leader of the fireflies, in HBO’s adaptation of “The Last of Us,” a post-apocalyptic zombie show. Meanwhile, Rahul Kohli also starred in a Zombie series, CW’s iZombie, which ran for five seasons. He was most recently seen on the Netflix show The Fall Of The House Of Usher, Which also starred Michael Trucco.

