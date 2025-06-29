The Ammy Virk starrer Punjabi romantic-comedy Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is now nearing the end of its theatrical run. However, it has been a successful outing for the movie as it has emerged as the highest grossing Punjwood film of 2025. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 30th day.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Collection Day 30

On its 30th day, the Ammy Virk starrer earned a mere 1 lakh when it comes to the day-wise collection. The day-wise collections of the film remained stagnant since the previous day. Before that, the movie had amassed 6 lakh on its 28th day, after which it saw a drop of around 83%.

The total India net collection of the movie comes to 18.16 crore. The movie is a success though it remains 40% behind the lifetime of its prequel, Saunkan Saunkane which had garnered 30.71 crore in its lifetime. However, it is most likely to end its theatrical run below 20 crores.

Take A Look At The Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Breakdown Below:

Week 1: 11.40 crores

Week 2: 4.20 crores

Week 3: 1.75 crores

Week 4: 73 lakhs

Day 30: 1 lakhs

Total: 18.16 crores

Saunkan Saunkanay 2’s Stellar Budget Recovery

The Ammy Virk starrer is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 18.16 crore, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 8.16 crore. This results in the ROI% of the film coming to 81.6%.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 At The Global Box Office

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film stands at 21.42 crore. The movie amassed 13.35 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the Sargun Mehta co-starrer now comes to 34.77 crore.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Summary Day 30

Budget: 10 crores

India net – 18.16 crores

India gross – 21.42 crores

ROI – 81.6%

Overseas gross – 13.35 crores

Worldwide gross – 34.77 crores

Verdict: Plus

