Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrit Khaira starrer Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. But the romantic comedy-drama is yet to gain the hit tag and beat the lifetime collections of its predecessor, Saunkan Saunkne. Scroll below for the latest box office report on day 25.

The end is near?

It’s been a fantastic journey of 25 days at the Indian box office. As per Sacnilk, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 earned only 9 lakhs on day 25. It remained slightly lower than the 11 lakhs minted last Friday. The overall box office collections in India stand at 17.89 crore net, which is about 21.11 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 11.40 crores

Week 2: 4.20 crores

Week 3: 1.75 crores

Week 4: 54 lakhs (3 days to go)

Total: 17.89 crores

What is Saunkan Saunkanay 2 budget?

Smeep Kang’s directorial is mounted on a budget of 10 crores. In 25 days, the makers have raked in massive returns of 7.89 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI surges to 78.9%. Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is now only 2.11 crore away from the ‘hit’ verdict.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 vs Saunkan Saunkne box office

The OG 2022 film, Saunkan Saunkne, still leads at the box office. It had concluded its lifetime earning 30.71 crores. Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrit Khaira’s film still needs 12.88 crores in the kitty to surpass its predecessor. That will no longer be possible, given it is nearing the end of its theatrical run.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Summary Day 25

Budget: 10 crores

India net – 17.89 crores

India gross – 21.11 crores

ROI – 78.9%

Overseas gross – 13.35 crores

Worldwide gross – 34.46 crores

Verdict: Plus

