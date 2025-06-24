Housefull 5 makers knew withstanding the Sitaare Zameen Par storm wouldn’t be easy. So they pulled off BOGO offers since last Friday, and the strategy is working very well. Plus, there’s good news: it has surpassed 2.0 to become Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for day 18 collections!

Faces a 30% drop on Monday

The situation had been different had Sitaare Zameen Par not released on June 20, 2025. However, that’s not the case, and Housefull 5 is having to fight it out every single day to attract an audience. As per the official figures, Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial added 1.60 crores to the kitty on day 18.

It suffered a 30% drop compared to 2.30 crores earned last Friday. The overall net earnings in India have surged to 188.09 crores, which is around 221.94 crores in gross earnings.

Housefull 5 Budget Recovery

The stakes are high as Sajid Nadiadwala’s production is one of the most expensive comedy thrillers. In 18 days, it has recovered 83.59% of the 225 crore budget. Challenging times are ahead as Maa and Nikita Roy will join the box office battle starting June 27, 2025.

Previously, Akshay Kumar failed to deliver success in 2025 as Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force could not recover their 100% budgets. Hopefully, Housefull 5 will break the bad spell.

Beats the lifetime of 2.0 (Hindi)

Drumrolls please, the comedy thriller has now emerged as Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It has left crossed the lifetime collections of 2.0 in Hindi. The next target is Sooryavanshi.

Top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores Housefull 5 – 188.09 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores Kesari – 153 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary (18 days)

Budget: 225 crores

India net collection: 188.09 crores

India gross collection: 221.94 crores

Budget Recovery: 83.59%

