Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday led Kesari Chapter 2 has officially concluded its theatrical run. It was a successful 63-day-long journey at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the closing collections!

Kesari Chapter 2 lifetime earnings in India

Kesari Chapter 2 was released on April 18, 2025. In 63 days of its box office run, the Karan Singh Tyagi directorial earned 94.48 crore net in India. It missed out on clocking the 100 crore club by a few crores. Including taxes, the gross collections have concluded at 111.48 crores.

Kesari Chapter 2 has concluded its domestic run as the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. However, it remained lower than Akshay Kumar’s other two releases so far – Sky Force (134.93 crores) and Housefull 5 (177.09 crores).

Take a look at the final box office breakdown of Kesari Chapter 2 below:

Week 1: 46.54 crores

Week 2: 27.01 crores

Week 3: 10.85 crores

Week 4: 6.15 crores

Week 5: 2.55 crores

Week 6: 84 lakhs

Week 7: 34 lakhs

Week 8: 13 lakhs

Week 9: 7 lakhs

Total: 94.48 crores

Worldwide Box Office Collections

At the international box office, Akshay Kumar’s historical courtroom drama surpassed the lifetime collections of Sky Force (15 crore gross) by a massive margin. In its lifetime, Kesari Chapter 2 has garnered 34.25 crore gross overseas.

Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide total concluded at 145.73 crore gross. Again, just due to a few crores, it failed to achieve the 150 crore milestone!

Take a look at the closing collections at the worldwide box office below:

India net: 94.48 crores

India gross: 111.48 crores

Overseas gross: 34.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 145.73 crores

Kesari Chapter 2 could not enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in India or worldwide. However, considering the niche, it enjoyed a pretty good run in theatres.

