Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, concluded its 4th week yesterday. Today, with Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par arriving in theatres, the film has faced a significant dent, and its show count has been reduced nationwide. As it is also available on OTT, the ongoing week will likely be the film’s last week in theatres. Let’s find out how it fared at the Indian box office during its 28-day run!

Theatrical release turned out to be beneficial for Maddock Films

The Bollywood romantic comedy was theatrically released on 23 May 2025. For those who don’t know, the film was initially planned for a normal theatrical release, but in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Maddock Films (production house) decided to skip theatrical release and arrive directly on OTT. PVR Inox challenged this decision, and later, the Bombay High Court stated that Maddock can’t skip theatrical release at the last moment. Giving relief to both parties, the court allowed the film’s OTT release two weeks after its theatrical release.

So, at this moment, Maddock Films would be most happy, as the court’s decision turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the production house. Released amid minimal expectations, the romantic comedy exceeded expectations and became a successful affair at the Indian box office.

How much did Bhool Chuk Maaf earn at the Indian box office in 28 days?

Yesterday, Bhool Chuk Maaf concluded its 28-day run at the Indian box office by earning 74.54 crore net. Including taxes, the gross collection stands at 87.95 crores. From here, the film will add less than a crore and wrap its run at 74.65-75.10 crore net.

To end its run as Maddock Films’ 3rd lowest-grossing film post-COVID

With such a run, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer will end as Maddock Films’ 3rd lowest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It is placed above Bhediya (65.84 crores) and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video (65 lakh).

Take a look at the performance of Maddock Films’ post-COVID releases at the Indian box office (net collection):

Stree 2 – 627.50 crores

Chhaava – 615.39 crores

Sky Force – 134.93 crores

Munjya – 108 crores

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 88 crores

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crores

Bhool Chuk Maaf – 74.54 crores

Bhediya – 65.84 crores

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video – 0.65 crores

