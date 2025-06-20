Kajol is gearing up for a brilliant comeback, and the buzz for her upcoming film Maa is phenomenal! However, it would be interesting to see if this buzz translates into some real box office numbers which might turn tables for the actress, who has been waiting for a successful film since 10 years!

Last Successful Film!

While the Maa superstar was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn, it was an extended cameo rather than a full-fledged role! Her last successful stint at the box office was with Shah Rukh Khan in Rohit Shetty‘s Dilwale, which managed to recover its budget but was not a hit!

Kajol’s Box Office – Investment VS Returns!

The last five films of Kajol, including Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, carry a cumulative budget of 375 crore at the box office. Against this budget, these five films have earned a total of 438.42 crore! However, out of this total earnings, 63% belong to Ajay Devgn‘s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior!

Check out the budget and the lifetime collections of Kajol’s last 5 Hindi films at the box office!

Toonpur Ka Superhero: 25 crore | 3.5 crore

Dilwale: 165 crore | 148 crore

Helicopter Eela: 15 crore | 5 crore

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 125 crore | 279.50 crore

Salaam Venky: 15 crore | 2.42 crore

Total Investment: 375 crore | Total Collection: 438.42 crore

Kajol Delivers Only 27% Profit!

With her last five films and their cumulative earnings, Kajol has delivered a profit of only 27%, all of which might be attributed to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s phenomenal success! Apart from Dilwale and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the other three films – Helicopter Eela, Salaam Venky, and Toonpoor Ja Superhero were disasters! Hopefully, Maa will bring the much-needed change in Kajol’s filmography, and she might deliver that long-awaited hit of her career!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office After OTT Release: Here’s How Much Rajkummar Rao’s Film Earned Despite Phenomenal Run On Prime Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News