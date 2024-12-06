Rohit Shetty remains one of the most bankable and successful directors in Bollywood in the current times. His Singham and Golmaal franchise, along with the introduction of the cop universe, has set the cash registers ringing at the box office time and again. He has also forayed into the OTT sphere with the show, Indian Police Force. This has inevitably led to the director enjoying a jaw-dropping net worth.

Rohit Shetty’s Net Worth

Rohit Shetty owns a production house named Rohit Shetty Production House Pvt Limited, which bankrolls his major releases. According to a news report in Lifestyle Asia, a major chunk of his income comes from his production venture. The report further added that the Singham Again director’s monthly income is around 3.58 crore, while his annual income comes to 38.67 crore.

The Golmaal Returns director charges around 17.69 crore for his movies. While he takes home around 5.12 crore for his brand endorsements. He reportedly charged around 70 to 80 lakhs per episode for the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Rohit Shetty’s love for swanky cars is not just limited to his movies but extends to his actual possessions, too. He owns a Maserati Gran Turismo worth 2.25 crore, a Lamborghini Urus worth 3.10 crore, a BMX X6 Sport worth 1 crore, and a Range Rover Vogue worth 2.11 crore. His favorite car is said to be a Ford Mustang GT worth 74.51 lakhs.

He had purchased a lavish home in Navi Mumbai in 2013. The property is said to be worth 6 crores. Rohit Shetty and his family resides in a 10-storey house in Juhu. According to Lifestyle Asia, he also owns some real-estate properties across India. Reportedly, his net worth for 2024 is a jaw-dropping 336 crore. His net worth has undergone a growth of around 58% over the years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, his last film Singham Again, was released on November 1, 2024. The film saw an epic clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. Even though the latter emerged slightly more victorious, the cop universe film has also turned out to be a fairly successful one.

