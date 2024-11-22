Today (November 22) marks the 34th birthday of Kartik Aaryan. Hailing from Gwalior, the actor was destined to make it big with his struggles and determination. Over the years, he became more than just the actor who mouthed the Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue. He proved his versatility through a diverse filmography and amassed an enviable ground-level fan following, a remarkable achievement for any outsider. The commercial success that he received through his work is also reflected in his net worth, which has seen a whopping 5X increase from 2 years ago.

Growth In Kartik Aaryan’s Net Worth

In 2022, Kartik Aaryan’s net worth was estimated to be around 46 crore. The Chandu Champion actor had several brand endorsements for his kitty along with a 1.60 crore worth apartment in Mumbai’s Versova area. He also owned luxurious cars like a BMW, Mini Cooper, and a Lamborghini worth 4.5 crores.

Cut to 2024, according to a news report in Pinkvilla early this year, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor’s net worth is a whopping 250 crore. This means that his net worth has witnessed a jump of 543% in the past two years. This has primarily come from an increase in his remuneration for his movies and an increase in the brand endorsements. Reportedly, the actor also got paid 233% higher the remuneration for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 than what he had received for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Aaryan reportedly took home around 45 crore to 50 crore for the third part of the horror-comedy franchise.

Assets Owned By Kartik Aaryan

According to the reports in Times Now, Kartik Aaryan owns a 1,594 square feet apartment along with his mother in Juhu which he rents out 4.5 lakhs per month. He has also purchased a 551-square-foot apartment in Versova. As an investment, the Freddy actor has also bought 2090 square feet of office space in Andheri’s Veera Desai Road, which is worth 10 crores.

Well, needless to say, Kartik Aaryan is truly the ‘Shehzada’ of bankability. His film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also raging a storm at the box office despite a strong competition by Singham Again. He further has a romantic flick opposite Tripti Dimri and a movie with Karan Johar.

