Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer Karan Arjun are all set to re-release in the theaters on November 22, and the film has been grabbing headlines since director Rakesh Roshan launched a full-fledged teaser and trailer of the film before its re-arrival.

But what if we tell you that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were not the first choice for this blockbuster re-incarnation drama? We know you, that you know, it was Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn! But what if we tell you that even before Ajay and Aamir, someone else was involved?

So here goes the story. When Rakesh Roshan conceptualized the film, the initial draft was titled Kaaynaath, and he wanted to cast a real-life sibling duo for the film. So he approached Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol for the film. Paaji and his Dhai Kilo Ka Haath were eager to do the film. Scroll down to know what happened next!

Sunny & Bobby – The OG Karan Arjun

The Gadar superstar gave a nod for the film to play Arjun, but he did not agree to the Karan, Rakesh Roshan was asking for! While the filmmaker wanted Sunny & Bobby as a team for Karan Arjun, owing to the reel – real-life sibling comparison, that would have hyped the film.

As per IMDB’s trivia page, Sunny Deol agreed to play Arjun, but he was scared that if Bobby Deol came on board as Karan, it would impact his younger brother’s freshly baked career, and Sunny Paaji might overshadow the part. So, he insisted that he would work with any combination but not with his Bhai as Karan, and the idea fizzled out!

Bobby Deol, meanwhile, was also gearing up for his debut film Barsaat, and Sunny Deol did not want him to lose his focus on a two-hero film. So, the Deol brothers passed the film, and the rest, as they say, is history!

