Box Office battles and their results have always managed to grab maximum eyeballs, especially when two stalwarts clash against each other. The year 2001 was the Gadar year when Sunny Deol created hysteria at the box office, and the residual effect of the blockbuster film had a superb impact on his next release.

Shah Rukh Khan VS Sunny Deol Box Office Clash

Gadar was released on June 15, 2001 and four months later on October 26, 2001, the superstar with his Dhai Kilo Ka Haath arrived with another deshbhakti film – Indian! The crime drama produced by Dharmendra clashed at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated period film Asoka!

Asoka VS Indian Box Office Clash!

Asoka starred Kareena Kapoor Khan as the lead, and it was talked about a lot. It was mounted on a budget of 12 crore but had a disastrous run at the box office, not even recovering its entire budget! Meanwhile, Indian, was mounted on a budget of almost 13 crore and was a hit at the box office, thanks to Sunny Deol’s newfound stardom after Gadar!

Asoka VS Indian Box Office Opening

Both films were released in the theaters on October 26, 2001 and while Asoka opened at a disastrous 97 lakh, Indian registered 88% higher opening at the box office with 1.74 crore coming in! Over the weekend, India earned 5.1 crore at the box office, widening the gap with Asoka, which could bring only 2.82 crore box office collection over the weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Disaster!

Asoka was mounted on a budget of 12 crore and earned only 11.42 crore in its lifetime, turning a disastrous experiment for Shah Rukh Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s Indian, mounted on a budget of 13 crore, earned 24.09 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of almost 84.62%, clearly winning this box office clash!

Sunny Deol’s 2nd Khan Clash The Same Year!

Interestingly, it was Sunny Deol‘s second Khan clash that year as he locked horns with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan and his Gadar, and clearly, it was his year of victories!

