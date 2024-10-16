It was 26 years ago when two stalwarts clashed at the box office on October 16, 1998. It was David Dhawan VS Karan Johar, and it was Shah Rukh Khan VS Amitabh Bachchan & Govinda! It was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai VS Bade Miyan Chote Miyan both clashing at the box office on Diwali.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Opening

Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan collaborated on the film, and it was an uproar at the box office on the opening day. It was rare for two of the biggest superstars of that decade to come together for a film. So when David Dhawan made it happen, the cinema lovers were excited to see magic unveil on-screen.

BMCM opened at the box office on October 16 and earned 1.04 crore – which was a huge number, much higher than Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which opened at the box office with only 0.87 crore.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Budget & Collection

It was after a break of five years that Amitabh Bachchan was making a comeback on-screen, and he needed a superhit to survive. Govinda was at his peak at that time, and he helped Amitabh Bachchan get that much-awaited success at the box office!

The film was mounted on a budget of 10 crore. BMCM earned 6.28 crore in the first week itself and ran for 9 weeks at the box office. It registered a collection of 19.05 crore in India and 35.14 crore worldwide. It registered a profit of 90% at the box office and attained a superhit tag for itself. However, over time, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai survived much better and turned into an all-time blockbuster! with 234.86% profit, earning 46.88 crore made on a budget of 14 crore!

